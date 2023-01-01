Menu
1990 Nissan Skyline

150,000 KM

Details Description

$98,888

+ tax & licensing
$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

1990 Nissan Skyline

1990 Nissan Skyline

R32 GTR - HALTECH DASH|HKS|NISMO|MISHIMOTO

1990 Nissan Skyline

R32 GTR - HALTECH DASH|HKS|NISMO|MISHIMOTO

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825661
  • Stock #: 3956
  • VIN: BNR32010743000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1990 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - 331 HP, RB26DETT Engine, 5 Speed Transmission, Bayside Blue Exterior Paint, HKS Twin Turbo, HKS Air Intake, Nismo Intercooler, Mishimoto Radiator, APEXi Exhaust, Haltech ECU Elite 2500, Haltech iC-7 Display Dash, Haltech GPS VSS, Mako Motorsport Cluster Mount, TSW 18” Wheels, R35 Hitachi Ignition Coils, AEM Fuel Pump 320, AEM Air/Fuel Ratio Gauge, Phantom Oil Pressure Gauge, Phantom Boost Pressure Gauge.

Vehicle has been tuned by Nextmod. 

Last recorded kilometres was 150,000 KM. True Kilometres Unknown. Actual distance travelled may be substantially higher than odometer reading. 

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us At: (416) 766-6226

Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

