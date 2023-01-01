$98,888+ tax & licensing
1990 Nissan Skyline
R32 GTR - HALTECH DASH|HKS|NISMO|MISHIMOTO
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9825661
- Stock #: 3956
- VIN: BNR32010743000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1990 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - 331 HP, RB26DETT Engine, 5 Speed Transmission, Bayside Blue Exterior Paint, HKS Twin Turbo, HKS Air Intake, Nismo Intercooler, Mishimoto Radiator, APEXi Exhaust, Haltech ECU Elite 2500, Haltech iC-7 Display Dash, Haltech GPS VSS, Mako Motorsport Cluster Mount, TSW 18” Wheels, R35 Hitachi Ignition Coils, AEM Fuel Pump 320, AEM Air/Fuel Ratio Gauge, Phantom Oil Pressure Gauge, Phantom Boost Pressure Gauge.
Vehicle has been tuned by Nextmod.
Last recorded kilometres was 150,000 KM. True Kilometres Unknown. Actual distance travelled may be substantially higher than odometer reading.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu & Shona.
