2001 Nissan Silvia

132,000 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
S15 SPEC R - DRIFT MISSILE|HKS|GReddy|BRIDE|MOMO

Location

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

132,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8224734
  • Stock #: 4445-26

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drift Missile, SR20DET, Turbo Manifold, HKS EVC, HKS Intercooler, GReddy Radiator, Bride Seats, Rays G-games Wheels, Momo Steering Wheel, Razo Shift Knob, Roll Cage, Performance Exhaust, Coil-over and More.

2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-R. 6-Speed Manual Transmission 2.0L Turbo - Just arrived from Japan. Ontario Registered.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6.

www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

