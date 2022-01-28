$35,000+ tax & licensing
2001 Nissan Silvia
S15 SPEC R - DRIFT MISSILE|HKS|GReddy|BRIDE|MOMO
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Drift Missile, SR20DET, Turbo Manifold, HKS EVC, HKS Intercooler, GReddy Radiator, Bride Seats, Rays G-games Wheels, Momo Steering Wheel, Razo Shift Knob, Roll Cage, Performance Exhaust, Coil-over and More.
2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-R. 6-Speed Manual Transmission 2.0L Turbo - Just arrived from Japan. Ontario Registered.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
