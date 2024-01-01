2005 Honda Accord

Menu
Honda Accord Euro R CL7 K20A I-Vtec DOHC - ******Right Hand Drive ~Imported from Japan***** - Limited Slip Differential, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Recaro Seats, MOMO Steering Wheel, 18" Wheels, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, AUX, USB, A/C and More.

Odometer: 173,000 KM. We speak your language: English, Farsi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours: Monday: Friday: 10am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

2005 Honda Accord

173,000 KM

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Accord

EURO R CL7 - RHD|K20A|RECARO|MOMO|CAMERA

2005 Honda Accord

EURO R CL7 - RHD|K20A|RECARO|MOMO|CAMERA

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN CL711016100000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda Accord Euro R CL7 K20A I-Vtec DOHC - ******Right Hand Drive ~Imported from Japan***** - Limited Slip Differential, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Recaro Seats, MOMO Steering Wheel, 18” Wheels, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, AUX, USB, A/C and More.

Odometer: 173,000 KM.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Rearview Camera

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2005 Honda Accord