2007 Honda CR-V

364,532 KM

Details

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

364,532KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9364603
  Stock #: 804229
  VIN: 5J6RE48537L804229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 804229
  • Mileage 364,532 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD , AUTO , SUNROOF , ALLOYS 


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 7.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear Windows Wiper

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

