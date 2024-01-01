Menu
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.<br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2008 Honda CR-V LX, blue color with 265,000km (STK#7087) This vehicle was $8490 NOW ON SALE FOR $6990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- All wheel drive<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2008 Honda CR-V

265,121 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

LX AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!

2008 Honda CR-V

LX AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

265,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48388L816540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7087
  • Mileage 265,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
HARD CARGO COVER

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
4.50 Axle Ratio
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
15.7 STEERING RATIO
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2008 Honda CR-V