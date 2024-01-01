$38,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Boxster
CABRIOLET 2.7L - 245HP|LOW KM|TIP TRONIC|SPOILER
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0ZZZ98Z8U700962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
