2008 Porsche Boxster

75,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0ZZZ98Z8U700962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Porsche Boxster