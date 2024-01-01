Menu
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2008 Saturn Vue

164,644 KM

$4,987

+ tax & licensing
2008 Saturn Vue

XE|ONSTAR|KENWOOD DECK|AUTOMATIC|SIRIUSXM|PANDORA|

2008 Saturn Vue

XE|ONSTAR|KENWOOD DECK|AUTOMATIC|SIRIUSXM|PANDORA|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$4,987

+ taxes & licensing

164,644KM
Used
VIN 3GSCL33PX8S695854

  • Exterior Colour Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5632B
  • Mileage 164,644 KM

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, KENWOOD DECK, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AHA, PANDORA, IHEARTRADIO, ONSTAR, KENWOOD DECK REMOTE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$4,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2008 Saturn Vue