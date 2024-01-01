$7,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 - AS-IS
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 306,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab iForce 5.7L V8 - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - As-Is, As-Traded.
Odometer: 306,000 KM.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Vehicle Features
Monaco Motorcars Inc
