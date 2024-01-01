$7,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Caliber
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2009 Dodge Caliber
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
100,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3HB48A79D141673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7204
- Mileage 100,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT, white color with 100,000km (STK#7204) This vehicle was $8490 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.12 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Child Seat Anchors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Integrated rear headrests
Driver knee airbags
Solar-tinted glass
HID/Xenon Headlights
Rechargeable flashlight
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
16.6 STEERING RATIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
2009 Dodge Caliber