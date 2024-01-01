$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Express
1500 135"
2010 Chevrolet Express
1500 135"
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 216,704 KM
Vehicle Description
****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.
Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.
Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From YorkTown Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email YorkTown Motors
YorkTown Motors
Call Dealer
416-398-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-398-8899