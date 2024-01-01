2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>VEHICLE:</strong> 2012 DODGE CARAVAN</p><p> SOLD AS-IS<br></p><p><strong>FEATURES:<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706818319255_026367258095803647 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p>7 SEATER</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING</p><p>       <strong>CERTIFIED</strong> </p><p>--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><p>--    Fully Certified.</p><p> <br></p><p>       <strong>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</strong></p><p>--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><p>--     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><p> <br></p><p>        <strong>LOCATION</strong></p><p>--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><p> <br></p><p><strong>        ANTEPLI CARS</strong></p><p> _      website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> <br></p><p>--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> <br></p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><p><strong>Monday-Friday:</strong> 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><p><strong>Saturday:</strong> 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><p><strong>Sunday:</strong>  11:00am - 4:00pm</p><p> <br></p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p> <p> CERTIFIED </p><br><br><p>-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><br><br><p>-- Fully Certified.</p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707163106080_725960208203972 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</p><br><br><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><br><br><p>-- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><br><br><p>-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><br><br><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><br><br> <br><br><p> LOCATION</p><br><br><p>-- Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><br><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI CARS</p><br><br><p> _ website : www.anteplicars.com</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><br><br><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><br><br><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><br><br><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><br><br><p>-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><br><br><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><br><br><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><br><br><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><br><br><p>Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><br><br><p>Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><br><br><p>Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm</p><br><br> <br><br><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

224,753 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 10948856
  2. 10948856
  3. 10948856
  4. 10948856
  5. 10948856
  6. 10948856
  7. 10948856
  8. 10948856
  9. 10948856
  10. 10948856
  11. 10948856
  12. 10948856
  13. 10948856
  14. 10948856
  15. 10948856
  16. 10948856
  17. 10948856
  18. 10948856
  19. 10948856
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
224,753KM
Used
VIN 2D4RN4DE3AR181059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 638411
  • Mileage 224,753 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2012 DODGE CARAVAN

 SOLD AS-IS

FEATURES:

7 SEATER

CRUISE CONTROL

DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

CERTIFIED



-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.



-- Fully Certified.





ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES



-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.



-- Welcome for test drive today !!!



-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER



-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE



-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!



-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE





LOCATION



-- We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)





ANTEPLI CARS



_ website : www.anteplicars.com





-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily



-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE



-- HAGGLE FREE



-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)





-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.



-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,



-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70



-- Hours Of Operation:



Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm



Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm



Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm





Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
outside temp display
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
160-amp alternator
HD radiator
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.6L VVT V6 engine

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Black/Bright Grille
Tire carrier winch
Black door handles
Body-colour bodyside mouldings
Body-colour fascias
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass
P225/65R17 touring BSW tires

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 232,624 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan