2010 Toyota Matrix
XR ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
149,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6214
- VIN: 2T1KE4EE3AC044684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 149,628 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2010 Toyota Matrix XR, grey color with 149,000km (STK#6214) This vehicle was $12490 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Center Console
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
16.3 STEERING RATIO
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
CARGO AREA RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5