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<h3 data-section-id=zovlq1 data-start=133 data-end=162> </h3><p data-start=164 data-end=345><strong data-start=164 data-end=181>JUST ARRIVED!</strong><br data-start=181 data-end=184>6-CYLINDER, FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE, WELL MAINTAINED. A NICE FAMILY VEHICLE THAT CAN SERVE YOU FOR MANY YEARS.<br data-start=286 data-end=289>BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS TO SEE.</p><p data-start=347 data-end=406><strong data-start=347 data-end=406>CALL US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE!!</strong></p><p data-start=408 data-end=472><strong data-start=408 data-end=472>CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED ONLY WITH FULL ASKING PRICE + TAX.</strong></p><p data-start=474 data-end=592>HOWEVER, WE ARE OPEN TO ANY REASONABLE OFFERS BASED ON RETAIL MARKET VALUE, IF YOU WISH TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE AS-IS.</p><p data-start=594 data-end=617><strong data-start=594 data-end=617>WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p data-start=619 data-end=673><strong data-start=619 data-end=673>FINANCING AVAILABLE (ONLY FOR CERTIFIED VEHICLES).</strong></p><p data-start=675 data-end=779>FOR MORE INFORMATION OR ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS VEHICLE, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT (647) 612-4080.</p>

2011 Ford Edge

199,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13990842

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
199,900KM
VIN 2FMDK3KC3BBB15824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DRAK RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RED824
  • Mileage 199,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

JUST ARRIVED!
6-CYLINDER, FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE, WELL MAINTAINED. A NICE FAMILY VEHICLE THAT CAN SERVE YOU FOR MANY YEARS.
BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS TO SEE.

CALL US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE!!

CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED ONLY WITH FULL ASKING PRICE + TAX.

HOWEVER, WE ARE OPEN TO ANY REASONABLE OFFERS BASED ON RETAIL MARKET VALUE, IF YOU WISH TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE AS-IS.

WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

FINANCING AVAILABLE (ONLY FOR CERTIFIED VEHICLES).

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS VEHICLE, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT (647) 612-4080.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-99C
GS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$6,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2011 Ford Edge