Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.<br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE2, grey color with 76,000km (STK#7019) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Low kilometers<br>- Alloy wheels<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2011 GMC Terrain

76,844 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CTALSEC7B6447823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7019
  • Mileage 76,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE2, grey color with 76,000km (STK#7019) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Low kilometers
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.23 axle ratio

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
PIONEER PREMIUM BRAND
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
0.78 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 269,754 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!! for sale in North York, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!! 195,337 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Venza ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2013 Toyota Venza ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 189,228 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain