Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2011 Honda Accord Coupe EX-L, white color with 251,000km (STK#7376) This vehicle was $8490 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Leather Seats<br>- Sunroof<br>- Heated seats<br>- Alloy wheels<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2011 Honda Accord

251,054 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
251,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCS1B89BA800715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7376
  • Mileage 251,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Honda Accord Coupe EX-L, white color with 251,000km (STK#7376) This vehicle was $8490 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Front strut tower bar
4.44 Axle Ratio

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
270 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE for sale in North York, ON
2012 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE 231,144 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!! for sale in North York, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!! 259,959 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! 285,351 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Accord