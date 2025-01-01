Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 for sale in North York, ON

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

174,645 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550

Watch This Vehicle
13064045

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1760133456
  2. 1760133451
  3. 1760133455
  4. 1760133455
  5. 1760133452
  6. 1760133455
  7. 1760133453
  8. 1760133454
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,645KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 174,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LIMITED LEATHER L/ASSIST B/SPOT CARPLAY P/START CA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR LIMITED LEATHER L/ASSIST B/SPOT CARPLAY P/START CA 104,310 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT RS V6 AUTO P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY P/SEAT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT RS V6 AUTO P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY P/SEAT CAMERA 121,421 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jaguar F-Type CABRILOLET LEATHER NAV B/SPOT L/ASSIST REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Jaguar F-Type CABRILOLET LEATHER NAV B/SPOT L/ASSIST REAR CAMERA 49,918 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class