$9,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2011 Toyota RAV4
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
232,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DV5BW054816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7033
- Mileage 232,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Toyota RAV4, silver color with 232,000km (STK#7033) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SLIDING REAR SEAT
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
THREE 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
14.6 STEERING RATIO
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
2.92 Axle Ratio
IN FLOOR STORAGE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
2011 Toyota RAV4