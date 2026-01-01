$5,488+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything Canada throws your way? Feast your eyes on this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. The 2012 Journey R/T offers a blend of practicality, performance, and comfort, making it a smart choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride.
This Dodge Journey R/T is more than just a means of transportation; it's a lifestyle enabler. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll experience confident handling in various weather conditions. The four-door design offers easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it ideal for everything from carpools to camping trips. The Journey R/T's robust construction and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover how the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T can enhance your driving experience.
Here are five stand-out features of this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer those snowy Canadian winters with confidence and grip!
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Experience the best of both worlds, blending SUV capability with crossover efficiency.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement on the road with a vehicle that looks as good as it performs.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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647-612-4080