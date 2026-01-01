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<p>Looking for a versatile and capable SUV thats ready for anything Canada throws your way? Feast your eyes on this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. The 2012 Journey R/T offers a blend of practicality, performance, and comfort, making it a smart choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride.</p><p>This Dodge Journey R/T is more than just a means of transportation; its a lifestyle enabler. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, youll experience confident handling in various weather conditions. The four-door design offers easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it ideal for everything from carpools to camping trips. The Journey R/Ts robust construction and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover how the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T can enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five stand-out features of this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer those snowy Canadian winters with confidence and grip!</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds, blending SUV capability with crossover efficiency.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement on the road with a vehicle that looks as good as it performs.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

Details Description Features

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
14021958

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Contact Seller
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$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 3C4PDDFGXCT359183

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything Canada throws your way? Feast your eyes on this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. The 2012 Journey R/T offers a blend of practicality, performance, and comfort, making it a smart choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride.

This Dodge Journey R/T is more than just a means of transportation; it's a lifestyle enabler. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll experience confident handling in various weather conditions. The four-door design offers easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it ideal for everything from carpools to camping trips. The Journey R/T's robust construction and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover how the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T can enhance your driving experience.

Here are five stand-out features of this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer those snowy Canadian winters with confidence and grip!
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Experience the best of both worlds, blending SUV capability with crossover efficiency.
  • Stylish Design: Make a statement on the road with a vehicle that looks as good as it performs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$5,488

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2012 Dodge Journey