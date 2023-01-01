$11,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti G37
Coupe XS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2012 Infiniti G37
Coupe XS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
241,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1CV6EL9CM472525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6905
- Mileage 241,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Infiniti G37xS, black color with 242,000km (STK#6905) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Fully loaded
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Rearview monitor
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.36 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Aluminum center console trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Integrated rear headrests
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Aluminum door trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Aluminum shift knob trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Aluminum door sill trim
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
Rear struts
Rear seat folding
1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
5 WHEEL SPOKES
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
0.6 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2012 Infiniti G37