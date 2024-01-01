Menu
BLUETECH DIESEL | LEATHER SEATS | HEATS SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | FOG LIGHTS | 10 WAY POWERED SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | 4 WHEEL ABS | DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | PASSSANGER WHIPLASH PROTECTION | ANTI THEIFT SYSTEM | AM FM RADIO | HEATED MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER AND ALLOY STEERING WHEEL | DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL 

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695. Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

131,350 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF2EB6CA518643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,350 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETECH DIESEL | LEATHER SEATS | HEATS SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | FOG LIGHTS | 10 WAY POWERED SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | 4 WHEEL ABS | DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | PASSSANGER WHIPLASH PROTECTION | ANTI THEIFT SYSTEM | AM FM RADIO | HEATED MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER AND ALLOY STEERING WHEEL | DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class