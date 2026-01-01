$4,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2013 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
238,654KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1DT587063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9765
- Mileage 238,654 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Dodge Journey SE, grey color with 238,000km (STK#9765) This vehicle was $5990 NOW ON SALE FOR $4990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- 7 Passenger
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Dodge Journey SE, grey color with 238,000km (STK#9765) This vehicle was $5990 NOW ON SALE FOR $4990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- 7 Passenger
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Maintenance-free battery
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
IN FLOOR STORAGE
Rear Crumple Zones
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
IN DASH STORAGE
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BLACK MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
CHROME GRILLE COLOR
3.5 IN. INSTRUMENT CLUSTER SCREEN SIZE
525 CCA BATTERY RATING
QUAD HEADLIGHTS HEADLIGHTS
4.3 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA 162,215 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SKYACTIV ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY 222,395 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax Fwd 4dr Ls 108,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2013 Dodge Journey