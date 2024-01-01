$10,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD PREMIUM *LOW MILEAGE*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,950 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE 2013 SANTE FE SPORT AWD PREMIUM FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOW KMS FOR ITS AGE, AVERAGE IS 220,000KMS THIS ONE HAS 156,000KMS! AWESOME TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE, BRAND NEW OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH BEEFY FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, AND HAS A ECONOMICAL 2.4L 4 CYL PRODUCING 190 HP. JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT TO GET TO PRACTICE ON TIME!! THIS BEAUTY IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW ASKING PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX!! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000 KMS WARRANTY. FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4 !!
Vehicle Features
