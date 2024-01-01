Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW MILEAGE 2013 SANTE FE SPORT AWD PREMIUM FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOW KMS FOR ITS AGE, AVERAGE IS 220,000KMS THIS ONE HAS 156,000KMS! AWESOME TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE, BRAND NEW OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH BEEFY FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, AND HAS A ECONOMICAL 2.4L 4 CYL PRODUCING 190 HP. JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT TO GET TO PRACTICE ON TIME!! THIS BEAUTY IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW ASKING PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX!! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000 KMS WARRANTY. FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4 !!</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

155,950 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD PREMIUM *LOW MILEAGE*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD PREMIUM *LOW MILEAGE*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1712268092
  2. 1712268092
  3. 1712268092
  4. 1712268092
  5. 1712268093
  6. 1712268092
  7. 1712268092
  8. 1712268092
  9. 1712268092
  10. 1712268092
  11. 1712268092
  12. 1712268092
  13. 1712268092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6DG071445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,950 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE 2013 SANTE FE SPORT AWD PREMIUM FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOW KMS FOR ITS AGE, AVERAGE IS 220,000KMS THIS ONE HAS 156,000KMS! AWESOME TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE, BRAND NEW OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH BEEFY FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, AND HAS A ECONOMICAL 2.4L 4 CYL PRODUCING 190 HP. JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT TO GET TO PRACTICE ON TIME!! THIS BEAUTY IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW ASKING PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX!! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000 KMS WARRANTY. FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4 !!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK *NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK *NO ACCIDENTS* 141,650 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Touring 5dr for sale in North York, ON
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Touring 5dr 167,477 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series Edition for sale in North York, ON
2016 Scion FR-S Release Series Edition 99,650 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport