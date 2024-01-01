Menu
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2013 Nissan Altima

125,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,SL MODEL,0 CLAIM

2013 Nissan Altima

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,SL MODEL,0 CLAIM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1713195023
  2. 1713195023
  3. 1713195023
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4BL3AP5DN405797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2013 Nissan Altima