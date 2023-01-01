2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 1 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10409199

10409199 Stock #: 3734

3734 VIN: 1FTFX1ET3EFB51997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 188,105 KM

Vehicle Features Packages XLT Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.