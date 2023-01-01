Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

188,105 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4WD | SUPERCAB 145"| XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

4WD | SUPERCAB 145"| XLT

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1694538802
  2. 1694538801
  3. 1694538798
  4. 1694538797
  5. 1694538795
  6. 1694538793
  7. 1694538790
  8. 1694538791
  9. 1694538801
  10. 1694538852
  11. 1694538846
  12. 1694538856
  13. 1694538855
  14. 1694538854
  15. 1694538856
  16. 1694538849
  17. 1694538850
  18. 1694538900
  19. 1694538896
  20. 1694538901
  21. 1694538892
  22. 1694538900
  23. 1694538900
  24. 1694538898
  25. 1694538895
  26. 1694538889
  27. 1694538916
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409199
  • Stock #: 3734
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET3EFB51997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,105 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

XLT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 188,105 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD | ...
 136,803 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X3 AWD X DR...
 59,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory