2014 Infiniti Q60s AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Sunroof, Push Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, BOSE, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And More.
Odometer: 109,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

2014 Infiniti Q60

109,000 KM

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60

S AWD - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT

2014 Infiniti Q60

S AWD - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1CV6EL7EM131384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Infiniti Q60s AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Sunroof, Push Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, BOSE, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And More.

Odometer: 109,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2014 Infiniti Q60