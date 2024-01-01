$14,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2014 Infiniti QX60
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
178,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MMXEC504484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7194
- Mileage 178,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Infiniti QX60, black color with 178,000km (STK#7194) This vehicle was $15990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- 3rd row seating
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
5.17 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
5 WHEEL SPOKES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
METALLIC/WOODGRAIN INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 Infiniti QX60