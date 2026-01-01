$7,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Jeep Cherokee
LATITUDE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2014 Jeep Cherokee
LATITUDE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
141,806KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB2EW250554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9770
- Mileage 141,806 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Jeep Cherokee LATITUDE, grey color with 141,000km (STK#9770) This vehicle was $9490 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Jeep Cherokee LATITUDE, grey color with 141,000km (STK#9770) This vehicle was $9490 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
Rear Side Airbags
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Interior
rear window defogger
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Integrated rear headrests
Leather steering wheel trim
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Body-color body side moldings
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 REAR HEADRESTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
Rear Crumple Zones
MEMORY CARD SLOT AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
CHROME EXHAUST TIP COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BLACK HEADLIGHT BEZEL COLOR
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
ON DEMAND 4WD TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
ALUMINUM ALLOY SPARE WHEEL TYPE
5 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
3.5 IN. INSTRUMENT CLUSTER SCREEN SIZE
730 CCA BATTERY RATING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 Jeep Cherokee