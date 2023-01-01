Menu
2014 Lexus LS 460

223,000 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Lexus LS 460

2014 Lexus LS 460

2014 Lexus LS 460

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9580501
  • VIN: JTHCL1EF8E5020285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LEXUS LS 460

 

BACK UP CAMERA

LEATHER

SUNROOF

HEATED SEAT

COOL SEAT

CRUISE CONTROL

 

 AS IS 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

