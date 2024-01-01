Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV, blue color with 188,000km (STK#7340) This vehicle was $7990 NOW ON SALE FOR $6990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2014 Nissan Versa

188,384 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL355990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 7340
  • Mileage 188,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV, blue color with 188,000km (STK#7340) This vehicle was $7990 NOW ON SALE FOR $6990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
16.8 STEERING RATIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! 342,454 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 126,063 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY 154,211 KM SOLD

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa