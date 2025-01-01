Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Journey

265,545 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12464932

2015 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,545KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB2FT653476

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Epic Auto Trader

Used 2018 Honda Accord LX for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Accord LX 268,140 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore Convenience AWD for sale in North York, ON
2015 Buick Encore Convenience AWD 132,228 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 196,527 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Epic Auto Trader

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-241-XXXX

(click to show)

647-241-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

2015 Dodge Journey