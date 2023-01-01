$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-654-3413
2015 Ford Focus
SE/LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAM/NO ACCIDENTS !!
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
416-654-3413
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10448598
- Stock #: 15118
- VIN: 1fadp3k25fl257276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 15118
- Mileage 118,746 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! FULLY LOADED FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS REPORTED! RELIABLE AND A FUEL EFFICIENT CAR!
THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SYNC, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, AUX/USB INPUT, HEATED STEERING/SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, LED LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.
FINANCING AND EXTENDED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE, WE ALSO OFFER HIGH MARKET VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN !!
PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To our Valued Clients,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM / FRIDAY 11-5PM / SATURDAY 11-4PM.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~PARTS & LABOR INCLUDED~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***
VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.
~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.