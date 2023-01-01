Menu
2015 Ford Focus

118,746 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE/LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAM/NO ACCIDENTS !!

2015 Ford Focus

SE/LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAM/NO ACCIDENTS !!

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,746KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10448598
  Stock #: 15118
  VIN: 1fadp3k25fl257276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15118
  • Mileage 118,746 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! FULLY LOADED FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS REPORTED! RELIABLE AND  A FUEL EFFICIENT CAR!


THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SYNC, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, AUX/USB INPUT, HEATED STEERING/SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, LED LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE. 


FINANCING AND EXTENDED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE, WE ALSO OFFER HIGH MARKET VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN !!


 


PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM / FRIDAY 11-5PM / SATURDAY 11-4PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~PARTS & LABOR INCLUDED~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

