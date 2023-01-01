2015 Kia Rio

$9,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105377

10105377 Stock #: 6209

6209 VIN: KNADM5A38F6988367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 6209

Mileage 173,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Cover Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Manual day/night rearview mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock Exterior Steel Wheels Halogen Headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers digital odometer Front cupholders Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments Hill holder control Spare tire kit FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS WITH WASHER REAR WIPER POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS 15.5 STEERING RATIO LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.