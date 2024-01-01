Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2015 Toyota Corolla S, black color with 126,000km (STK#7316) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $15990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Heated seats<br>- Navigation<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2015 Toyota Corolla

126,063 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

  1. 11228552
  2. 11228552
  3. 11228552
  4. 11228552
  5. 11228552
  6. 11228552
  7. 11228552
  8. 11228552
  9. 11228552
  10. 11228552
  11. 11228552
  12. 11228552
  13. 11228552
  14. 11228552
  15. 11228552
  16. 11228552
  17. 11228552
  18. 11228552
  19. 11228552
  20. 11228552
  21. 11228552
  22. 11228552
  23. 11228552
  24. 11228552
  25. 11228552
  26. 11228552
  27. 11228552
  28. 11228552
  29. 11228552
  30. 11228552
  31. 11228552
  32. 11228552
  33. 11228552
  34. 11228552
  35. 11228552
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3FC448927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7316
  • Mileage 126,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Toyota Corolla S, black color with 126,000km (STK#7316) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $15990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Black window trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
17.8 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PASSENGER FRONT SEAT CUSHION AIRBAGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY 154,211 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT for sale in North York, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT 245,676 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 161,881 KM SOLD

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla