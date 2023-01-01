Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Technik for sale in North York, ON

2016 Audi A6

147,177 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1702678423
  2. 1702678426
  3. 1702678426
  4. 1702678423
  5. 1702678426
  6. 1702678424
  7. 1702678423
  8. 1702678424
  9. 1702678426
  10. 1702678426
  11. 1702678424
  12. 1702678424
  13. 1702678426
  14. 1702678426
  15. 1702678426
  16. 1702678481
  17. 1702678481
  18. 1702678481
  19. 1702678476
  20. 1702678476
  21. 1702678476
  22. 1702678476
  23. 1702678481
  24. 1702678481
  25. 1702678481
  26. 1702678474
  27. 1702678474
  28. 1702678476
  29. 1702678481
  30. 1702678476
  31. 1702678481
  32. 1702678475
  33. 1702678476
  34. 1702678477
  35. 1702678563
  36. 1702678563
  37. 1702678563
  38. 1702678565
  39. 1702678563
  40. 1702678563
  41. 1702678566
  42. 1702678563
  43. 1702678563
  44. 1702678563
  45. 1702678563
  46. 1702678561
  47. 1702678563
  48. 1702678563
  49. 1702678562
  50. 1702678563
  51. 1702678566
  52. 1702678562
  53. 1702678563
  54. 1702678563
  55. 1702678680
  56. 1702678680
  57. 1702678679
  58. 1702678679
  59. 1702678680
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Technik for sale in North York, ON
2016 Audi A6 3.0T Technik 147,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST B/CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST B/CAMERA 144,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT A/C CRUISE CONTROL P/WINDOWS BLUETOOTH for sale in North York, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT A/C CRUISE CONTROL P/WINDOWS BLUETOOTH 168,488 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A6