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2016 Dodge Journey

227,000 KM

Details Features

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
14026659.808575480?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34386

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
227,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG4GT248098

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

(click to show)

647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$6,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2016 Dodge Journey