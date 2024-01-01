Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2016 HONDA CR-V EX. </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>AWD, Back-up camera, Sunroof, Keyless ignition & Premium cloth seats. </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. S<strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>elling at</span></strong><strong> $19,650 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA! </u></strong></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. </span></strong>(Weston/Steeles). ---</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today! </span></strong></p>

2016 Honda CR-V

90,616 KM

Details Description Features

$19,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

  1. 1713030881
  2. 1713030881
  3. 1713030881
  4. 1713030881
  5. 1713030881
  6. 1713030881
  7. 1713030881
  8. 1713030881
  9. 1713030881
  10. 1713030881
  11. 1713030881
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,616KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H5XGH115527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5527R
  • Mileage 90,616 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CR-V EX. AWD, Back-up camera, Sunroof, Keyless ignition & Premium cloth seats. Ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. Selling at $19,650 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! 

--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. (Weston/Steeles). ---

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Used 2009 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2009 Honda Civic LX 238,718 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in North York, ON
2013 Acura ILX PREMIUM 222,081 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura ILX Dynamic for sale in North York, ON
2014 Acura ILX Dynamic 170,413 KM SOLD

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-782-XXXX

(click to show)

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$19,650

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V