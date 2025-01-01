$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
HIGH ALTITUDE ,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,4X4
2016 Jeep Compass
HIGH ALTITUDE ,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,4X4
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULL SERVICE RECORDS
We finance all types of credit.
Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary.
You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com
Hours of Operation
Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturdays 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.
Email Auto Rev Inc.
Auto Rev Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
+ taxes & licensing>
416-636-7776