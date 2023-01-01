Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 550 - LOW KM|NO ACCIDENT|NAV|CAM|PANO|HK SOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 550 - LOW KM|NO ACCIDENT|NAV|CAM|PANO|HK SOUND

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1689449366
  2. 1689449372
  3. 1689449378
  4. 1689449385
  5. 1689449393
  6. 1689449402
  7. 1689449409
  8. 1689449416
  9. 1689449423
  10. 1689449431
  11. 1689449438
  12. 1689449445
  13. 1689449451
  14. 1689449458
  15. 1689449466
  16. 1689449470
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186404
  • VIN: 4JGDA7DB7GA730281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE550 4MAITC - No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle- 20" Amg Wheels, Soft Close Doors, Harman Kardon, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Power Memory Seats, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifter, Auto On/Off, Height Control, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 40,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 40,000 KM
$48,895 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche Panamer...
 120,000 KM
$49,895 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 129,000 KM
$49,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory