Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2016 RAM 2500

172,707 KM

Details Description

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 2500

SLT | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle
13077379

2016 RAM 2500

SLT | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 13077379
  2. 13077379
  3. 13077379
  4. 13077379
  5. 13077379
  6. 13077379
  7. 13077379
  8. 13077379
  9. 13077379
  10. 13077379
  11. 13077379
  12. 13077379
  13. 13077379
  14. 13077379
  15. 13077379
  16. 13077379
  17. 13077379
  18. 13077379
  19. 13077379
  20. 13077379
  21. 13077379
  22. 13077379
  23. 13077379
  24. 13077379
  25. 13077379
  26. 13077379
  27. 13077379
  28. 13077379
  29. 13077379
  30. 13077379
  31. 13077379
  32. 13077379
  33. 13077379
Contact Seller

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,707KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL7GG121131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,707 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in North York, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF | 159,310 KM $15,795 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 SLT | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2016 RAM 2500 SLT | BACK UP CAMERA | 172,707 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL PREMIUM | FENDER | PANO | CARPLAY | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL PREMIUM | FENDER | PANO | CARPLAY | LOADED 144,621 KM $18,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2016 RAM 2500