2016 Scion FR-S
Release Series Edition
2016 Scion FR-S
Release Series Edition
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 99,650 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT MINT MINT 2016 SCION FRS 6SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH ONLY 99,650 KMS ON IT! THE VEHICLE HAS A SPORTS CLUCTH KIT, SHORTSHIFTER, AND CORSA EXHAUST TIPS INSTALLED. VEHICLE HAS REARVIEW CAMERA, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, NEW BRAKES AND TIRES INSTALLED, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS FRS IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $18,995 PLUS TAX!! IF INTERESTED FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 !!
FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL 6478627904
Auto Resale Inc.
