MINT MINT MINT 2016 SCION FRS 6SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH ONLY 99,650 KMS ON IT! THE VEHICLE HAS A SPORTS CLUCTH KIT, SHORTSHIFTER, AND CORSA EXHAUST TIPS INSTALLED. VEHICLE HAS REARVIEW CAMERA, 17 ALLOY WHEELS, NEW BRAKES AND TIRES INSTALLED, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS FRS IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $18,995 PLUS TAX!! IF INTERESTED FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 !!

FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL 6478627904

2016 Scion FR-S

99,650 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Scion FR-S

Release Series Edition

2016 Scion FR-S

Release Series Edition

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA18G9700222

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 99,650 KM

MINT MINT MINT 2016 SCION FRS 6SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH ONLY 99,650 KMS ON IT! THE VEHICLE HAS A SPORTS CLUCTH KIT, SHORTSHIFTER, AND CORSA EXHAUST TIPS INSTALLED. VEHICLE HAS REARVIEW CAMERA, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, NEW BRAKES AND TIRES INSTALLED, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS FRS IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $18,995 PLUS TAX!! IF INTERESTED FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 !!

FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL 6478627904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Rear Bucket Seats

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2016 Scion FR-S