2016 Tesla Model X
90D|6PASSENGER|NAV|HIGHWAYAUTOPILOT|WHITESEATS|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Listing ID: 10608174
- Stock #: M5537
- VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF007628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Stock # M5537
- Mileage 170,227 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, POWER FALCON WING DOORS, REAR WING, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AUTOSTEER (BETA), SUMMON (BETA), HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING WHITE INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AM, FM, STREAMING, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, TIDAL, BLUETOOTH, ARCADE GAMES, TOYBOX, ROMANCE MODE, WEB BROWSER, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC WINDSHIELD, AND MUCH MORE!!!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
