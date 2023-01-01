Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

170,227 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

90D|6PASSENGER|NAV|HIGHWAYAUTOPILOT|WHITESEATS|+++

2016 Tesla Model X

90D|6PASSENGER|NAV|HIGHWAYAUTOPILOT|WHITESEATS|+++

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

170,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608174
  • Stock #: M5537
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF007628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Stock # M5537
  • Mileage 170,227 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, POWER FALCON WING DOORS, REAR WING, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AUTOSTEER (BETA), SUMMON (BETA), HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING WHITE INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AM, FM, STREAMING, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, TIDAL, BLUETOOTH, ARCADE GAMES, TOYBOX, ROMANCE MODE, WEB BROWSER, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC WINDSHIELD, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

