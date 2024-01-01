Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, black color with 181,000km (STK#7303) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Leather Seats<br>- Sunroof<br>- Heated seats<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Alloy wheels<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

181,564 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWL07AJ7GM407847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7303
  • Mileage 181,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, black color with 181,000km (STK#7303) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.50 AXLE RATIO

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 156,199 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Avenger SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2011 Dodge Avenger SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 219,087 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 177,157 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta