2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9005722

9005722 Stock #: 534176

534176 VIN: ZARFAEEN7H7534176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,011 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

