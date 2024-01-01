$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
330E IPERFORMANCE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH
2017 BMW 3 Series
330E IPERFORMANCE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
179,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA8E1C32HA029406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7342
- Mileage 179,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 BMW 330E IPerformance, white color with 179,000km (STK#7342) This vehicle was $17490 NOW ON SALE FOR $15990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Run flat tires
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
2.93 axle ratio
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
Pedestrian safety sound generation
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
5000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
184 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
2 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
215 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
1350 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
14 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
180 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
65 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
87 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
SAE J1772 ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2017 BMW 3 Series