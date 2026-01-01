Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** DIRECT FROM BMW! SERVICED FROM BMW! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEAD UP DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, KEYLESS GO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/> Standard <br/>

2017 BMW X1

118,736 KM

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1

| PREMIUM | PANO | NAVI | HUD | BACK UP CAMERA

13480234

2017 BMW X1

| PREMIUM | PANO | NAVI | HUD | BACK UP CAMERA

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,736KM
VIN WBXHT3C37H5F77291

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 118,736 KM

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2017 BMW X1