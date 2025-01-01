Menu
*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don't fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

2017 BMW X3

161,820 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i M SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13141849

2017 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i M SPORT

Location

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,820KM
Good Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C31H0T16498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

2017 BMW X3