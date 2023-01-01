$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
PREMIER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
PREMIER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
177,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1BF5SM6HS600247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6880
- Mileage 177,246 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, red color with 177,000km (STK#6880) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Heated steering wheel
- Keyless start
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, red color with 177,000km (STK#6880) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Heated steering wheel
- Keyless start
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Acoustic laminated glass
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Programmable safety key
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3.14 AXLE RATIO
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MYLINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
HOTSPOT WI-FI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 189,485 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 193,774 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 233,637 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2017 Chevrolet Cruze