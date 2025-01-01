$16,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150
150
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE1YM5HKA54248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 160,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Interior
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
IN MIRROR REARVIEW MONITOR
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
LOW OEM ROOF HEIGHT
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
