2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150

2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150

160,336 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150

150

12845749

2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150

150

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE1YM5HKA54248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 160,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim

Interior

Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Additional Features

sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
IN MIRROR REARVIEW MONITOR
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
LOW OEM ROOF HEIGHT
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-879-7113

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2017 Ford TRANSIT*T150