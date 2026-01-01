$24,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda CR-V
TOURING.AWD.MINT.NO ACCIDENT.LOW KM
2017 Honda CR-V
TOURING.AWD.MINT.NO ACCIDENT.LOW KM
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95HH139950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.
2017 Honda CR-V TOURING.AWD.MINT.NO ACCIDENT.LOW KM 55,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500,V6 ,DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT.H ROOF 126,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI 4MOTION.ONE OWNER.NO ACCIDENT,7 PASS 155,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Email Auto Rev Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2017 Honda CR-V