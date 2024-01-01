Menu
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR, WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, DRIVER SIDE THIGH/LEG EXTENSION, VOICE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

123,495 KM

Details Description

$20,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA |

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

123,495KM
Used
VIN 55SWF4KBXHU197012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,495 KM

Vehicle Description

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!*


GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR, WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, DRIVER SIDE THIGH/LEG EXTENSION, VOICE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.


WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

